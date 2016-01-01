See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Jeffrey Siegel, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Siegel, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Siegel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Siegel works at JEFFREY A SIEGEL MD in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siegel's Office Locations

  1
    Jeffrey A. Siegel
    317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 130, Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-8296

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Pollen Allergy
Acute Sinusitis
Osteoarthritis
Pollen Allergy
Acute Sinusitis
Osteoarthritis

Pollen Allergy
Acute Sinusitis
Osteoarthritis
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Breast Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Jeffrey Siegel, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1861598401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegel works at JEFFREY A SIEGEL MD in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Siegel’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

