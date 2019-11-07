Dr. Jeffrey Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Silver, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Silver, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Silver, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center, Northwest Community Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Silver's Office Locations
Global Health Care7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 512, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (847) 788-1553
Heart Care Waters Ave4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 273-1100Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Not only a great surgeon but spoke to me like a human being and spent time explaining. Thank you!
About Dr. Jeffrey Silver, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770585978
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University Of Illinois Med Center University Of Illinois College Of Med Chicago
- University of Illinois
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
