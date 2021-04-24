Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Skin Cancer Treatment Center, Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.