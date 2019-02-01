Dr. Jeffrey Slaiby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaiby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Slaiby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Slaiby, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Slaiby, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Slaiby works at
Dr. Slaiby's Office Locations
-
1
Rhode Island Plastic Surgery M.d.'s2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 553-8333
- 2 1524 Atwood Ave Ste 335, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 553-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slaiby?
After not having answers and multiple returns to my Primary Dr an appointment was made with another Physician in MA. My daughter made this appointment for me to get some type of closure and answers. Dr Slaiby went above and beyond. The office was great, they did a work in appointment and did an U/S same day.
About Dr. Jeffrey Slaiby, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1821096777
Education & Certifications
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slaiby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slaiby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaiby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slaiby works at
Dr. Slaiby has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slaiby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slaiby speaks Portuguese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaiby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaiby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slaiby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slaiby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.