Dr. Jeffrey Slott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Slott, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Slott, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Slott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Eye Center
Dr. Slott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Slott's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
-
2
Hanover8120 Pleasant Grove Rd # 100, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 287-2020
-
3
Hanover8120 Pleasant Grove Rd # 100, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slott?
I would agree that Dr. Slott is direct and that could be off-putting to some. However, you're likely not going to see a retinal specialist because everything is going great. While he may not be chatty, he's competent and confident which is exactly what I want in someone who may be performing surgery. I totally trust his care and will continue to seek his care whenever appropriate.
About Dr. Jeffrey Slott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1366453128
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Eye Center
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slott works at
Dr. Slott has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Slott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.