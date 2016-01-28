Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital and Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Spiros K. Analitis M.d.p.c.2350 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2200
Mercy Clinic West1000 Mineral Point Ave, Janesville, WI 53548 Directions (608) 756-6868
Javon Bea Hospital8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-0600
Rockford Memorial Hospital2400 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-5000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with Long QT Syndrome and Dr. Smith gave me more information in 5 minutes than all the other specialists i've seen combined. He answers all your questions in depth and even personally called me with my test results. During my defibrillator surgery, he played music to make me feel totally relaxed and comfortable. I couldn't recommend him enough! Best doctor ever!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
