Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.1 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They completed their residency with McG Health Inc

Dr. Smith works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia
    3574 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 723-8546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 01, 2022
    The MOS surgery performed by Dr. Smith went as well as could be expected. The plastic surgeon that finalized the procedure was able to do so without any issues apparently due to the way the initial surgery was completed.
    Michael W. Carroll — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1821119660
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McG Health Inc
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Lexington Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

