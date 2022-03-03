Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Piedmont Psychiatric Services Greenville, SC2094 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 676-9211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is an extremely intelligent, educated and compassionate man. He knows his field. He helped me so much and I absolutely can not say enough nice things about him. Go see him, he will get you on a good path!
About Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1932147188
Education & Certifications
- William S Hall Psyc Inst
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.