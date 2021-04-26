Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Orlando Health14 W GORE ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 843-5001
Emergency Physicians of Central Florida Llp22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-3080
Orlando Health Central Oncology Pharmacy9900 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (321) 843-5001
Health Central Clinical Laboratory10000 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 296-1280
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the front desk to seeing Dr Smith, my visits have been exemplary. Your staff has been kind and caring. There are 3 people I wish to recognize: Ashley, Kristyn Schultz, and Mary - one of the nurses. I couldn’t have asked for a more pleasant experience. Plus, I love Dr Smith!
About Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962504357
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Biopsy of Breast, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.