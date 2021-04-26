Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Biopsy of Breast along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.