Dr. R Snell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Snell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. R Snell, MD
Dr. R Snell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Snell works at
Dr. Snell's Office Locations
-
1
Rush Cardiology - Chicago1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snell?
Have already recommended Dr. Snell to other friends and family.
About Dr. R Snell, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306862552
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
- Rush Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snell works at
Dr. Snell has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Snell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.