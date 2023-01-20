Dr. Jeffrey Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Snyder, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Snyder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
Urology Associates799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 733-8848
Littleton Office7720 S Broadway Ste 330, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 733-8848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, knowledgeable, willingly shares what you need to know. Explains the why's and ways of what is going on.
About Dr. Jeffrey Snyder, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Schneider Children's Hospital
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- U Syracuse
