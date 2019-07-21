Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sootin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Sootin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Sootin works at North Metropolitan Radiology in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA, Cumming, GA, Suwanee, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.