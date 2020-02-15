Dr. Jeffrey Sorkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sorkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sorkin, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sorkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Sorkin works at
Dr. Sorkin's Office Locations
Microsurgical Eye Consultants31 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sorkin is an excellent, thoughtful doctor that has been treating my son for five years. When my son developed a unique eye condition, Dr. Sorkin provided the time and attention he needed, under very stressful conditions, when other neurologists and ophthalmologists were stumped. It can be difficult to schedule an appointment at his office, and there are wait times on occasion, but it is worth it. The staff are friendly and helpful. We highly recommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sorkin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of Florida
- U Hosp
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Brandeis U
- Ophthalmology
