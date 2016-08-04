Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Spitzer, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Spitzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Spitzer works at Omni Eye Services in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.