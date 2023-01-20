Dr. Spivak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Spivak, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Spivak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Spivak works at
Locations
Hematology Oncology Association of Long Island3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 401, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 224-2400
Lake Success Medical1 Dakota Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a Neonatal ICU nurse and also very particular about doctors. Dr. Spivak is in one word amazing. Excellent bedside manner. Excellent diagnostician. Excellent communication. Very conservative approach. He is YOUR advocate to your health. Can’t get any better than that. It does seem wait times can be long but I’ve seen this in the past with other doctors I’ve loved and I’m fine with that. Also, his immediate staff are all excellent at what they do- Dina secretary, Jivan phlebotomy, Emmanuel echo, and the staff that does EKGs. They all love what they do and it really shows.
About Dr. Jeffrey Spivak, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1609868884
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spivak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Spivak works at
Dr. Spivak has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Prolapse and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spivak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivak.
