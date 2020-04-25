See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Wasilla, AK
Dr. Jeffrey Sponsler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Sponsler, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.1 (41)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sponsler, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Wasilla, AK. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve

Dr. Sponsler works at Alaska Brain Center LLC in Wasilla, AK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Brain Center, LLC
    4551 E Bogard Rd, Wasilla, AK 99654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 373-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mat-su Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Epilepsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Ataxia With Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Vitamin E Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Hereditary, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Spastic, 3, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Auditory Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Neuropathy With Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Chevron Icon
Congenital Sensory Neuropathy With Neurotrophic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial British Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial Danish Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Dystonia 13, Torsion, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dystonia 15, Myoclonic Chevron Icon
Dystonia 3, Torsion, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Dystonia 6, Torsion Chevron Icon
Dystonia 7, Torsion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Musculorum Deformans, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dystonia Musculorum Deformans, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dystonia Plus Chevron Icon
Dystonia With Cerebellar Atrophy Chevron Icon
Dystonia, Focal, Task-Specific (FTSD) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Fatal Familial Insomnia Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Jaw Dystonia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile-Onset Dystonia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Metobolic Dystonia Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multifocal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Seizures Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Opticoacoustic Nerve Atrophy Dementia Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Primary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Progressive Familial Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Segmental Dystonia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia, Autosomal Recessive, With Axonal Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torsion Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toxic Polyneuropathy Due to Acrylamide Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sponsler?

    Apr 25, 2020
    Dr. Sponsler was amazing. He was able to figure out what was going on with me when it eluded other doctors. I'm very grateful to Dr. Sponsler and his staff at Alaska Brain Center.
    K WILSON — Apr 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Sponsler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Sponsler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sponsler to family and friends

    Dr. Sponsler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sponsler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Sponsler, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Sponsler, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538206164
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • West Virginia University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • West Virginia University
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Sponsler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sponsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sponsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sponsler works at Alaska Brain Center LLC in Wasilla, AK. View the full address on Dr. Sponsler’s profile.

    Dr. Sponsler has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sponsler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sponsler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sponsler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sponsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sponsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Sponsler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.