Dr. Jeffrey Spychalski, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Spychalski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Spychalski's Office Locations
U.s. Healthworks Medical Group P.c.2550 N Hollywood Way Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 524-3730
Stepan O Kasimain MD3831 Hughes Ave Ste 105, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (424) 603-6984
Adventist Health Physicians Network - Selma Surgical Services1142 Rose Ave Ste B, Selma, CA 93662 Directions (559) 856-6180Monday8:30am - 12:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Southern California Hospital At Culver City3828 Delmas Ter, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 462-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Spychalski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760480479
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Mc
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Spychalski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spychalski accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spychalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spychalski has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Fracture and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spychalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Spychalski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spychalski.
