Dr. Jeffrey St John, MD
Dr. Jeffrey St John, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.
Locations
Central Berkshire Gstrntrlgy777 North St Ste 203, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 499-8590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. St. John is the epitome of what a true physician encompasses. He LISTENS to his patients, treats us with respect, he is compassionate and always explains everything in terms patients can understand. He has restored my faith in the medical profession. He truly is one-of-a-kind and we are most fortunate to have him in the Berkshires.
About Dr. Jeffrey St John, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750383170
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St John has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. St John. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St John.
