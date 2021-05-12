Dr. Jeffrey Staron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Staron, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Staron, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Staron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Munster and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Staron's Office Locations
New Lenox Office1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 200, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 462-3474Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Munster Office10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 101B, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 961-9480Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and Professional. As always the whole staff makes sure all my needs are met.
About Dr. Jeffrey Staron, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Fort Wayne Medical Education Program
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Staron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staron has seen patients for Joint Pain and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Staron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.