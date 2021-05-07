See All Neurologists in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD

Neurology
3.1 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Steinberg works at Primary Care Holistic Center in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL and Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Steinberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parimary care Holistic Center
    8050 N University Dr Ste 103, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 752-8888
  2. 2
    572 E McNab Rd Ste 200, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 738-1700
  3. 3
    Alabaster Center LLC
    130 S University Dr Ste C, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 612-5385
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Steinberg?

    May 07, 2021
    The website labels him a sleep doctor but he is knowledgeable in much more than sleep conditions. I have a condition that is difficult to treat, but Dr. Steinberg was determined to find the right solution. He was partially successful and thus changed my life. Unlike many doctors, he is not just a pill pusher but gives holistic treatment including functional nutrition. He is caring, a good listener, and takes his time with the patient. Unfortunately dealing with scheduling can be a headache. Very limited hours and the receptionist, although very nice, often does not answer and never returns calls or messages. I once spent a few weeks calling every few days trying to get in touch. Would have given 5 stars otherwise. *BTW Look into the drug Lamictal. It has some off-label uses and has been a wonder drug for me!
    A Rod — May 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Steinberg to family and friends

    Dr. Steinberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Steinberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497706212
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.