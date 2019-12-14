Dr. Jeffrey Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Stephens, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Stephens, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Stephens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Stephens' Office Locations
Lakeside Surgery, P.A.4450 Tubbs Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 722-3290Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Interventional Partners LLC874 Ed Hall Dr Ste 110, Kaufman, TX 75142 Directions (972) 722-3290Monday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 722-3290
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had a small umbilical hernia mesh put in. Dr. Stephens did a good job explaining the procedure and what it would entail. He was very professional, had good bedside manner, and did and excellent job with the surgery. Surgery was on a Thursday and although I was still fairly sore and walked really slow, I was back to work on Monday. 10/10 Would reccommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Stephens, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stephens speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.