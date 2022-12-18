Dr. Jeffrey Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Stern, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Stern, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Stern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
-
1
Alta Bates Medical Center-herrick Campus2001 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 204-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stern?
I was referred to Dr. Stern by my gynecologist. He and his team took very good care of me during surgery. Wonderful follow up. Shirley Dr. Stern’s office manager was wonderful. She arranged for extra test prior to the surgery, and the rest of the staff could not have ben nicer. It’s very scary when you have to see an oncologist Dr. Stern and Shirley took the scary part out for me. Thank you very much.
About Dr. Jeffrey Stern, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1447211784
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern works at
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Colposcopy, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stern speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.