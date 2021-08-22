Dr. Jeffrey Sternberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sternberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sternberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Jeffrey Sternberg2100 Webster St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 417-3377
Presidio Surgery Center1635 Divisadero St Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 353-7171
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Dr. Jeffrey Sternberg is a true gem, a rare find; the only expert you should go to for pilonidal disease. He is able to explain the cleft lift procedure and answer any questions you have in an impressive, adept manner. Highly skilled in his field, he was able to find three additional sinuses that I did not even know existed. Very caring as well, and was accessible outside of office hours after my surgery, even early morning. Was also very assuring; I was going to be flying 2 days post op and was panicking about the drain, but he gave me the confidence that everything was going to be okay. Only one month post op now, and I am back and running again, getting on with my life to how it was before this horrible disease. I am so grateful to Dr. Sternberg for what he has done for me. He is simply the best.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922001858
- Harvard University Health Serv-Stillman Infirmary|University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternberg.
