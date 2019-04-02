Dr. Jeffrey Stock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Stock, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Stock, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Queens, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Physician Office5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday1:30pm - 5:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
My daughter has been his patient for over 5 years, only good things to say about Dr. Stock. If he wasn't for his surgery my daughter's would need a kidney transplant. We see him yearly for check up and until today she never had an infection ever again. We follow all the instructions he gave us at each apt and she still great. I recommend him to anyone.
- Pediatric Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659331932
- Children's Hospital of New Jersey|University Of California-Children's Hospital
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
