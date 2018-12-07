Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Stotz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Stotz works at Gastro Health - Liberty Township in Liberty Township, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.