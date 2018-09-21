Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Stowitts, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Carson Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Stowitts works at Sparrow Medical Group Greenville in Greenville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.