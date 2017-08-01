Dr. Jeffrey Strakowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strakowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Strakowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Strakowski, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Strakowski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Strakowski works at
Dr. Strakowski's Office Locations
-
1
Physical Medicine Associates Inc.3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 1010, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strakowski did an ultrasound and injection on my chronic hip pain after failed back surgery. He was very attentive, thorough and professional. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Strakowski, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1245389733
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strakowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strakowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
