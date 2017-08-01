Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Strakowski, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Strakowski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Strakowski works at Physical Medicine Associates Inc. in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.