Dr. Jeffrey Stromberg, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Stromberg, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Stromberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Stromberg works at Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stromberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery
    6585 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 488-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Osteoarthritis
Port Placements or Replacements
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Bone Disorders
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Gastric Ulcer
Hand Conditions
Hyperparathyroidism
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Pseudoarthrosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Stromberg, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1306165428
    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stromberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stromberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stromberg works at Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Stromberg’s profile.

    Dr. Stromberg has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stromberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stromberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stromberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stromberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stromberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

