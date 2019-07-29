Dr. Stromberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Stromberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Stromberg, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Stromberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Stromberg's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery6585 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Informative, direct, patient, and knowledgeable. If you want a Doctor who will make an informed decision and do what’s best for you, you’ve found the right Surgeon with Dr. Stromberg.
About Dr. Jeffrey Stromberg, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
