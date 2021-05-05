Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sugarman, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sugarman works at Redwood Family Dermatology in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Ukiah, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.