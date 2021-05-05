Dr. Jeffrey Sugarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sugarman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sugarman, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Locations
Redwood Family Dermatology2725 MENDOCINO AVE, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 545-4537
Ukiah - RFD555 S Dora St, Ukiah, CA 95482 Directions (707) 462-3996
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
There is no one better. He's very conversant, knowledgeable, polite and quick. I wish he could be my primary care provider.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sugarman, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- University Wash Chldns Hospital
- University Wash Chmrc
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugarman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugarman works at
Dr. Sugarman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugarman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugarman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugarman.
