Dr. Jeffrey Suh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Suh, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Suh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh's Office Locations
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6301
UCLA ENT Head and Neck Surgery200 UCLA Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suh is a very talented and caring doctor. Based on my personal experience, he’s a world-class, state-of-the-art sinus surgeon, with awesome technique. Flawless.
About Dr. Jeffrey Suh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114172442
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suh speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
