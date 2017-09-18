Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sutton, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Sutton, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Niles, OH. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sutton works at Sutton Internal & Physical Mdcn in Niles, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.