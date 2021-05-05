Dr. Jeffrey Swail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Swail, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Swail, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Swail, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.
Dr. Swail's Office Locations
Boulder Valley Plastic Surgery2575 Pearl St Ste 300, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 449-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with Dr. Swail's work. He took the time to explain everything to me and answered all my questions clearly and thoroughly. The whole process was transparent from beginning to end and I felt well taken care off. His staff is equally competent, courteous and considerate. Overall it was a good experience with great results.
About Dr. Jeffrey Swail, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University
- Queen's University, Kingston,Canada
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swail accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Swail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swail.
