See All Plastic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (50)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California, Davis

Dr. Sweat works at J Sweat Plastic Surgery in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD
Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD
5.0 (20)
View Profile
Deanna Karlstad, CRNP
Deanna Karlstad, CRNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Carrie Black, MD
Dr. Carrie Black, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Sweat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    J Sweat Plastic Surgery
    3000 S St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 333-5353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sweat?

    Jun 30, 2022
    I can't thank Lindsey enough for walking me through what would be the best options for me. I was only interested in non invasive treatments and she helped me understand what was available. She took her time and after thorough explanations I decided to proceed. Could not be happier with my results! Thank you Lindsey for your professionalism and skills! (Let's hope it lasts long!)
    — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sweat to family and friends

    Dr. Sweat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sweat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265588982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, Davis
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Kansas State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweat works at J Sweat Plastic Surgery in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sweat’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.