Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sweeney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, Houston, TX in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.