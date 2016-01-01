Dr. Jeffrey Switzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Switzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Switzer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga School Of Med
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1174569305
- Med College Of Ga School Of Med
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
- Augusta University Medical Center
