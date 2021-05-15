Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Szczepanski, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Szczepanski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Traverse City, MI.



Dr. Szczepanski works at Russell N Van Houzen M D in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.