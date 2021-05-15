Dr. Jeffrey Szczepanski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szczepanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Szczepanski, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Szczepanski, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Szczepanski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Traverse City, MI.
Dr. Szczepanski's Office Locations
Russell N Van Houzen M D10161 E Pickwick Ct Ste E, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-8800
Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Specialists3537 W Front St Ste C, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
dr S. is a very talented, knowledgeable podiatrist. he's taken care of my diabetic neuropathy feet for more then 5 years. happy to say both feet yet.
About Dr. Jeffrey Szczepanski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1649261348
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szczepanski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szczepanski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szczepanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szczepanski has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szczepanski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Szczepanski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szczepanski.
