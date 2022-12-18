Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Taber, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Taber, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Taber works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.