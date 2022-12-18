Dr. Jeffrey Taber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Taber, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Taber, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Taber, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Taber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Taber's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road3100 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste G, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7655
-
2
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road2201 N STANTON ST, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7656
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taber?
every other day calling to ask for refill prescrptions to be sent to my drug store, still waiting.
About Dr. Jeffrey Taber, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1861448987
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taber works at
Dr. Taber has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Taber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.