Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Taffet, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Taffet, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Taffet works at Biltmore Ear Nose and Throat PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.