Dr. Jeffrey Tan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Tan, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Tan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, California Hospital Medical Center, LAC + USC Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
Beverly Hills Office9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (213) 483-8810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- California Hospital Medical Center
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Allied Pacific IPA
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Desert Oasis Healthcare
- Employee Health Systems
- First Health
- Global Health Care Network
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Plan Medico Servicios de Salud Bella Vista
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- Saint Francis Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tan is always nice, informative and upbeat on each visit.
About Dr. Jeffrey Tan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1033407549
Education & Certifications
- Usc Roski Eye Institute
- SUNY Downstate Brooklyn
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan speaks Armenian, Mandarin and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.