Dr. Jeffrey Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
North Texas Podiatry Associates401 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (817) 283-5151Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
North Texas Pdtry Assoc1545 E Southlake Blvd Ste 160, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 749-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best! I've seen him for 20+ years, with two surgeries and several sprains. I fully trust him to give me and my family the best care.
About Dr. Jeffrey Taylor, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245214717
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taylor speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
