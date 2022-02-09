Dr. Jeffrey Tepler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Tepler, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Tepler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Seventy Second Street Medical Associates PC310 E 72ND ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 650-1780
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
I have been under Dr Tepler’s care for 6 or more years and I would unequivocally recommend him. He is medically excellent, explains the situation clearly, never rushes you, has an appropriate sense of humor and is a warm human being. I feel very lucky to be under his care. Claire Hertz
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Yale University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Tepler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tepler has seen patients for Hemophilia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tepler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepler.
