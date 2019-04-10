Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Teply, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Teply, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Sabetha Community Hospital and Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Teply works at Lincoln Center OB/GYN in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Gestational Diabetes and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.