Dr. Jeffrey Tharp, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.



Dr. Tharp works at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Hudson, OH with other offices in Kent, OH and Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.