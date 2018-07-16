Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Thomas, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Thomas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Univ Cancer & Blood Center in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.