Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Thompsen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thompsen works at Center for the Healthy Heart in Enfield, CT with other offices in Stafford Springs, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.