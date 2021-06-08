Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Momentus Health Services LLC1341 W Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions (214) 638-6600
-
2
Dallas Kidney Specialists PA11886 Greenville Ave Ste 100A, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 638-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
I moved to Dallas in 2116 from Minneapolis. I had been seeing a kidney specialist since 2001. I was very fortunate to have a doc with whom I was very pleased. One of the worst parts of moving to a new area is trying to locate docs. I struggled somewhat but when it came to a Kidney specialist I hit pay dirt. Dr. Thompson is without a doubt the best I have had. I recommend him to anyone who wants a doc who not only knows his business but is fantastic in explaining my problems. He is really great
About Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1285617860
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw
- University Tex Sw
- U Tex SW
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.