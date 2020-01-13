Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Thornton, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Thornton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glenwood Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Grand River Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Vail Health Hospital and Valley View Hospital.



Dr. Thornton works at Valley View Hospital - Neurology in Glenwood Springs, CO with other offices in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.