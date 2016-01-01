See All Hand Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Fremont Health.

Dr. Tiedeman works at MD West ONE, PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Fremont, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tiedeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD West One - Omaha
    8005 Farnam Dr Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-4111
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    MD West One - Fremont
    3301 E Elkhorn Dr Ste 100, Fremont, NE 68025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-4111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    MD West One - Lakeside Hills
    17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-4111
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    MD West One - Healthwest
    16120 W Dodge Frontage Rd, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Fremont Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • U IA Hosp & Clin
    Residency
    Residency
    • Creighton U
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiedeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tiedeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tiedeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tiedeman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiedeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiedeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiedeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiedeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiedeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

