Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Fremont Health.



Dr. Tiedeman works at MD West ONE, PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Fremont, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.