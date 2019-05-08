Dr. Tilkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Tilkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Tilkin, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Tilkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tilkin's Office Locations
2740 W Foster Ave Ste 109, Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 334-2424
Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! He is so patient, caring & easy to be honest with. He does not judge anything you tell him. He is a one in a million!
About Dr. Jeffrey Tilkin, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
