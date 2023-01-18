Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Tomaszewski works at
Dr. Tomaszewski's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
-
2
Cooper Urology127 Church Rd Ste 600, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
-
3
Cooper Urology900 Centennial Blvd Ste G, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
4
Cooper Urology2 Plaza Dr Ste 203, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomaszewski?
I would highly recommend Cooper Hospital and Dr Tomaszewski. I could not be happier with the staff and Hospital during my Surgery and visits. Everyone was friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. I was able to schedule appointments easily. Was able to be seen on a short notice. And the navigator Sue Wasienko was a great help in submitting documents and coordinating my visits, surgery and aftercare.
About Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1710166244
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomaszewski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomaszewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tomaszewski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tomaszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomaszewski works at
Dr. Tomaszewski has seen patients for Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomaszewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tomaszewski speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaszewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.