Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Tomaszewski works at Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery in Camden, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ, Voorhees, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.